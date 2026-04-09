Indian delegation to visit US this month after New Delhi, Washington agreed to trade deal: What Sergio Gor said

The United States has said it is getting ready to receive an Indian delegation in Washington later this month, reflecting renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral trade ties as both countries move closer to finalising a proposed agreement.

The statement came after a high-level meeting between Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Following the talks, Gor on Thursday shared on X that the meeting was “highly productive,” adding that discussions centred on furtheri the trade agenda of @POTUS in South and Central Asia.

“The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” Gor added.

This diplomatic engagement comes alongside a three-day official visit to the United States by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

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During the visit, Misri is holding discussions with senior American officials to review the status of bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, defence, and critical technologies.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the main aim of the visit is to deepen strategic relations, noting that it provides an opportunity to assess the entire range of India-US ties and further collaboration in key sectors.

Similarly, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the visit allows both sides to review the full scope of the partnership with their American counterparts. Ambassador Kwatra mentioned that the visit seeks "to advance discussions across key pillars of our bilateral agenda, including trade, defence, technology, and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments".

India-US trade deal India and the United States announced a bilateral trade agreement on February 2, 2026, following months of negotiations between the two sides. Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the pact as “historic".

A key feature of the deal was a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods, bringing them down from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The agreement also outlined a commitment by India to invest $500 billion over five years in US sectors such as energy, aviation (including aircraft and parts), metals, coal, and technology.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the framework also emphasised India curbing its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. However, amid the conflict involving Iran, India was “permitted” to import limited quantities of Russian oil, which the US said would not provide financial benefit to Moscow.

Moreover, the US Supreme Court on February 20 struck down tariffs imposed by Trump under a law intended for national emergencies. On the same day, Trump announced a new blanket tariff of 10%, which he increased to 15% a day later, the highest rate permitted under a different, largely untested legal provision on which the new duties are based.