Subscribe

Indian delegation to visit US this month after New Delhi, Washington agreed to trade deal: What Sergio Gor said

The United States is preparing to welcome an Indian delegation later this month to strengthen bilateral trade ties, following a ‘productive’ meeting between Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer focused on advancing the trade agenda in South and Central Asia.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Apr 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Advertisement
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks during the signing ceremony of the Pax Silica Declaration between India and the US on sidelines of Global AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks during the signing ceremony of the Pax Silica Declaration between India and the US on sidelines of Global AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)
AI Quick Read

The United States has said it is getting ready to receive an Indian delegation in Washington later this month, reflecting renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral trade ties as both countries move closer to finalising a proposed agreement.

The statement came after a high-level meeting between Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Following the talks, Gor on Thursday shared on X that the meeting was “highly productive,” adding that discussions centred on furtheri the trade agenda of @POTUS in South and Central Asia.

Advertisement

“The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” Gor added.

This diplomatic engagement comes alongside a three-day official visit to the United States by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 8 April

During the visit, Misri is holding discussions with senior American officials to review the status of bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, defence, and critical technologies.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the main aim of the visit is to deepen strategic relations, noting that it provides an opportunity to assess the entire range of India-US ties and further collaboration in key sectors.

Also Read | Oil rises in choppy trade; US, Iran rhetoric heats up

Similarly, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the visit allows both sides to review the full scope of the partnership with their American counterparts. Ambassador Kwatra mentioned that the visit seeks "to advance discussions across key pillars of our bilateral agenda, including trade, defence, technology, and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments".

India-US trade deal

India and the United States announced a bilateral trade agreement on February 2, 2026, following months of negotiations between the two sides. Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the pact as “historic".

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump ‘deeply cares’ about relationship between US and India: Envoy Sergio Gor

A key feature of the deal was a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods, bringing them down from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The agreement also outlined a commitment by India to invest $500 billion over five years in US sectors such as energy, aviation (including aircraft and parts), metals, coal, and technology.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the framework also emphasised India curbing its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. However, amid the conflict involving Iran, India was “permitted” to import limited quantities of Russian oil, which the US said would not provide financial benefit to Moscow.

Moreover, the US Supreme Court on February 20 struck down tariffs imposed by Trump under a law intended for national emergencies. On the same day, Trump announced a new blanket tariff of 10%, which he increased to 15% a day later, the highest rate permitted under a different, largely untested legal provision on which the new duties are based.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Bilateral TradeUnited States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaIndian delegation to visit US this month after New Delhi, Washington agreed to trade deal: What Sergio Gor said
Read Next Story