New Delhi: To take collaboration and cooperation on millets to the next stage, a high-level Indian delegation of the agriculture ministry arrived in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Thursday for a four-day visit, according to an official statement.

Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary in the ministry , who led the delegation, said, the visit comes in the wake of India kick starting the International Year of Millets with focused activities being undertaken by central ministries, state governments/ UTs and Indian embassies.

“Nigeria is the 2nd Richest and most Populous country of the 54 Nations in African Continent and it could become a Model of South-South Cooperation on Millets along with other Indian Important Partners like Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Angola, Ghana and Sudan to address the “lack of food security", which remains one of the most formidable challenges facing the African continent,“ Likhi said.

India and Africa’s complementary sectoral priorities and similar roles in the evolving global food markets present numerous opportunities for collaboration in the agricultural sector, and particularly in areas of millets production and promotion.

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sponsored the proposal for International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations had organized an opening ceremony for the International Year of Millets – 2023 in Rome, Italy.

“It may be underlined that Embassies of India across more than 140 countries will be participating in celebration of IYM during 2023 by conducting side events on IYM involving the Indian Diaspora through exhibition, seminars, talks, panel discussions along with the participation of local chambers, food bloggers, importers of food items and local restaurants etc.," the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.