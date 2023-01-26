Indian delegation visits Nigeria for collaboration on millets production

“Nigeria is the 2nd Richest and most Populous country of the 54 Nations in African Continent and it could become a Model of South-South Cooperation on Millets along with other Indian Important Partners like Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Angola, Ghana and Sudan to address the “lack of food security", which remains one of the most formidable challenges facing the African continent,“ Likhi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}