Indian diaspora in the US true ambassador of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: Goyal

He sought the cooperation and participation of the Indian diaspora in India’s journey for becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years.
NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indians in the US are the true ambassadors of the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family.
While addressing an event in San Francisco, Goyal complimented the Indian community for their phenomenal value creation in the US and for giving back to India by contributing and supporting through partnerships, newer technologies and newer ideas.
Speaking about the initiative, ‘India-US startup SETU’ (supporting entrepreneurs for transformation and upskilling), which was launched by the minister in San Francisco, Goyal said it will act as a bridge between Indian and American companies and will support entrepreneurs in transforming, upskilling and leveraging on the success stories of the Indian Diaspora in US.
He observed that some good ideas of startups don’t take off for lack of mentorship, guidance, funds.
Urging those present to participate in this initiative, Goyal said it was an opportunity for Indians in the US to give back to the country by providing support to bright minds in India.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is making every effort to become Atmanirbhar, or self reliant.
“Government is giving a thrust to exports, there is a focus on greater cohesive working within the government, several initiatives have been taken to encourage investments into India and the government is encouraging newer modes of transport and ethanol blending in petrol," the minister said.
Goyal also spoke about the Indian government’s policy for semiconductor manufacturing, production linked incentive scheme for 13 sectors to promote large factories with global scale of operations. He also said that India was offering support to companies who want to invest in India.
The minister highlighted that India offers a huge market potential which makes it very attractive for investment, adding that there are benefits of economies of scale and availability of a large talent pool.
Observing that there was a lot of interest globally to work with India, Goyal said India’s focus was on better trading arrangements with the developed world. Our Free Trade Agreements rest on India’s national interest, he said and pointed out that active negotiations are going on with several countries on FTAs.
Urging the Indian diaspora to use ODOP (One District One Product) products for gifting on festivals and other occasions, Goyal said this would provide livelihood to millions of weavers and artisans in India.
“India is changing for the better, it’s much more confident today, much more self-reliant and continues to aspire for more", he said.
He sought the cooperation and participation of the Indian diaspora in India’s journey for becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years.
