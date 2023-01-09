Indian diaspora is country’s brand ambassador, says PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 04:24 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city
PM Modi inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed Pravasi Bhartiyas as the “brand ambassadors" of India as they echo the voice of a powerful and capable India when the world evaluates their contributions.