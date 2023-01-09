New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed Pravasi Bhartiyas as the “brand ambassadors" of India as they echo the voice of a powerful and capable India when the world evaluates their contributions.

“You are the Rashtradoots (national ambassadors) of India’s heritage, of Make in India, of Yoga and Ayurveda, of India’s cottage industries and handicrafts," Modi said speaking after inaugurating the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

Highlighting the significant role of Pravasi Bhartiyas in the next 25 years of the journey of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister said India’s unique global vision and its role in the global order will be strengthened by them.

Mentioning the Indian philosophy of treating the entire world as one’s own country and considering humanity as brothers and sisters,Modi said that our ancestors laid the foundations of India’s cultural expansion.

Speaking about the world of today, the Prime Minister highlighted that Indians have traversed all parts of the globe while living among different cultures and traditions and yet found ways to unlock the gates of prosperity through business partnerships.

"When we look at crores of Pravasi Bhartiyas on the global map, myriad images emerge simultaneously which paint the picture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and the feeling of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat comes to the fore when two Pravasi Bhartiyas meet on any foreign land...The feeling of pride in being the mother of democracy increases manifold when Pravasis are talked about as the most democratic, peaceful and disciplined citizens in different parts of the world," Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that India is taking over the G-20 Presidency this year and the responsibility comes with a great opportunity to make the world aware of India’s past experiences to attain a sustainable future and learn from these experiences.

“G-20 is not just a diplomatic event but it should be turned into a historic event of public participation where one can witness the sentiment of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’", the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that today India has the opportunity to become not only the knowledge centre but also the skill capital of the world. He underlined the skill, values and work ethics of Indian youth.

“This skill capital can become the engine of global growth", the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister noted the enthusiasm among the next generation Pravasi Bhartiya Youth. He urged the gathering to tell the youth about their country and also provide them occasions to visit it.

“With traditional understanding and modern approach, these young Pravasis will be able to tell the world about India more effectively. With increasing curiosity about India among the youth, tourism, research and glory of India will enhance," he said.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest, while Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of Suriname, has been invited as a special guest at the convention, where 27 overseas Indians will receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman on Tuesday from President Droupadi Murmu.