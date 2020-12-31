Indian diaspora laps up local OTT content

At 164,000, the UAE tops the list of active users of Indian OTT apps followed by Australia (51,000) and the UK (21,000). Meanwhile, Pakistan leads foreign countries in global YouTube search volume for Indian originals, followed by the UAE and Bangladesh. Indian originals like Sacred Games (Netflix) and Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video) have notched up global viewership. The former, for instance, gained traction in Latin America, US and Europe with two-thirds of the overall viewership for its first season coming from outside India.