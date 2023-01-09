Indian diaspora should tell the world that India is a land of opportunity: Goyal

Indian diaspora should tell the world that India is a land of opportunity: Goyal1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Goyal said that India offered huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law, and transparent economy
NEW DELHI: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called upon the Indian diaspora to contribute and shape the contours of New India, an India that will lead global growth.
He was addressing the Indian community at an event to celebrate Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in New Jersey, US.
Goyal said that India offered huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law, and transparent economy. He said India can be the world’s trusted partner in supply chains, investment portfolios, in businesses.
Applauding the Indian diaspora for their outstanding contribution overseas, Goyal said they were the torch bearers of the India story.
The minister highlighted that India was recognized and respected across the world due to the achievements of the Indian diaspora.
Appreciating the fact that over 90 of 1078 founders of about 500 Unicorns in the US are persons of Indian origin, Goyal said the Indian diaspora has demonstrated tremendous capacity through their work across different areas of healthcare, hospitality, journalism, technology, management.
The minister said both the US and India are vibrant democracies, both have strong linkages, geopolitical ties, huge interest in business and economic well being.
