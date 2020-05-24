Indian diaspora, subcontinent audiences drive homegrown OTT viewership overseas

“Though cost of advertising is higher overseas and you often have to customize your content to suit the laws of the land, the affordability of consumers is higher and OTT provides them an inherent ease of usage. They don’t need to contact an operator to buy a package so it’s a good substitute for TV," said Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms whose drama originals are gaining particular traction with the 20-40 female segment in West Asia.