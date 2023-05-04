Indian diaspora to welcome PM Modi during his visit to Australia in May2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Indian Australian diaspora will host a grand community reception program to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 May. PM Modi will embark on his three nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on May 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Australia to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit going to be held in the country on May 24. A day ahead of the summit, PM Modi will also join a grand community reception program set to be organised by the Indian Australian diaspora in Sydney, Australia on May 23.
