Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Australia to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit going to be held in the country on May 24. A day ahead of the summit, PM Modi will also join a grand community reception program set to be organised by the Indian Australian diaspora in Sydney, Australia on May 23.

Media registrations to cover the event open at 6:00 PM AEST/12:30 PM IST. Inviting all media panning to cover the event, to register at https://t.co/TNbbwD1Tjp. @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XUcHu6azHi — Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (@AuswelcomesModi) May 4, 2023

The program aimed to connect the Indian diaspora of the country to connect with the Prime Minister of India. The grand function will host more than 300 diaspora organisations from various social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional, and religious backgrounds. Till now, more than 20,000 people have registered to attend the program scheduled to take place on May 24.

The program will consist of a range of performances by artists, including singing, music, and dance performance. The organising committee has received more than 300 proposals for dance performances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the country to attend the QUAD leaders' summit hosted by Australia on May 24.

The QUAD Summit in Sydney will mark a significant achievement for India as well as other member nations. The Quad is a four-member group of the United States of America, Japan, India, and Australia. The group aims to promote a free and open Indo-pacific trade and boost maritime security, infra development, and economic integration.

Notably, Australia is the last destination of PM Modi's three-nation visit which will begin on May 20. PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Japan to attend the G7 summit going to be held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 20 to 21. After Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea to join the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit, which is also termed as India Pacific Summit on May 22. Notably, this will be his first visit to the island nation. The forum consists of 14 Pacific Islands, ie Cook Islands, Fiji, Kirbati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, etc.