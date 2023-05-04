Indian diaspora to welcome PM Modi during his visit to Australia in May

Notably, Australia is the last destination of PM Modi's three-nation visit which will begin on May 20. PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Japan to attend the G7 summit going to be held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 20 to 21. After Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea to join the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit, which is also termed as India Pacific Summit on May 22. Notably, this will be his first visit to the island nation. The forum consists of 14 Pacific Islands, ie Cook Islands, Fiji, Kirbati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}