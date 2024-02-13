Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome outside his hotel in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday after he arrived in the Gulf country to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates' capital city and participate in the World Government Summit. Members of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi lined up outside the hotel where the Indian prime minister was scheduled to stay and raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi, Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai and Bharat Mata ki Jai' as PM Modi arrived there. The Indian prime minister also warmly greeted the passionate Indian diaspora with namastes and shook hands with some of the members. He was also seen interacting with members of the group and even gave his autograph on a collage of his picture made by kids of the members of the Indian diaspora. Also Read | Swamy claims SRK helped secure release of ex-naval officers; actor says this Earlier today, the Indian prime minister was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed where they hugged each other. He was later given a guard of honour. "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport," PM Modi posted on X.

"I thank you for this grand welcome of me and my team. As you said, I feel that whenever I have come here, I have always felt that I have come to my home and family," Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the UAE president.

"We have met five times in the last seven months. Today, there is a mutual partnership between India and UAE in every sector," he added.

The Indian prime minister will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

“The BAPS temple in the UAE is an example of your affinity for India," Modi said adding that the construction of the BAPS temple would not have been possible without the support from the UAE's leadership.

