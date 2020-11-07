Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra elected to UN's ACABQ

NEW DELHI: Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra has been elected to the UN’s Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ).

The election was a tightly contested one but Maitra won with 126 UN members supporting her candidature for the only post for the Asia-Pacific group while 64 voted for the opposing candidate who was from Iraq.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurthy confirmed Maitra’s election to the post in a video clip posted on Twitter.

India has been a member of the committee since its inception in 1946.The committee is one of the most coveted in the United Nations system as it controls the financial and budgetary purse of the UN.

India’s win in this committee comes as India also prepares to take a seat as one of 10 non permanent members in the UN Security Council for a two year period starting 1 January 2021.

The ACABQ performs several functions including the examination of the budget submitted by the UN Secretary-General to the General Assembly and advising the Assembly on administrative and budgetary matters referred to it.

The ACABQ is a crucial component in ensuring that resources of the Member states are used to good effect and that mandates are properly funded.

Members are elected by the General Assembly, consisting of 193 member states, on the basis of broad geographical representation, personal qualifications and experience and serve for a period of three calendar years. Members serve in a personal capacity and not as representatives of Member States.

Maitra is a career diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service and currently posted as First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN in New York. She has served in various capacities in New Delhi, Paris, Port Louis and New York over the last 11 years. She has previously been involved in strategic policy planning and research, formulation and implementation of development assistance and infrastructure projects, defence acquisition matters, international taxation issues, investment and trade promotion.





