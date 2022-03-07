This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine war: Girikumar Patil, who bought the two cats from the Kyiv zoo about 20 months ago, says he will not leave Ukraine without his pets
Russia-Ukraine war: While a growing number of stranded Indians return home from war-torn Ukraine with pets in their arms, some even taking risks and forgoing their personal belongings to save the them, an Indian doctor has been living in a basement with his pet big cats, a black panther and a jaguar.
For more than a week, an Indian doctor Girikumar Patil, who bought the two cats from the Kyiv zoo about 20 months ago, says he will not leave home without his pets, according to a BBC report. Patil, who has lived for over six years in the small town of Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, said that he has been stepping out of the basement only to buy food for his cats - the male jaguar is 20 months old and the female panther is a six-month-old cub - after the curfew ends early in the morning. The jaguar is a rare hybrid between a male leopard and a female jaguar, he told BBC.
The doctor said he had bought 23kg of sheep, turkey and chicken meat from neighbouring villages at prices four times higher than normal, saying "my big cats have been spending nights in the basement with me. There has been a lot of bombing happening around us. The cats are scared. They are eating less. I can't leave them."
Patil told the BBC, "this is the second war I am living through. But this is scarier." He was earlier living in Luhansk, where Russian-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014 despite a ceasefire agreement. During the fighting in the region, his home and an Indian restaurant he opened in the area were destroyed, he told the BBC.
"Now I am stuck in a war zone. This time I am really worried. My parents have been calling me and asking me to come home, but I can't leave the animals," Patil said. Dr Patil is from Andhra Pradesh, said that he spent $35,000 (£26,460) to buy the panther and the jaguar from the Kyiv zoo about 20 months ago. He said the zoo allowed private sales of animals provided the owner had enough space to keep them. He showed the birth certificates of the animals supplied by the zoo.
Dr Patil arrived in Ukraine in 2007 to study medicine and ever since 2014, he has been a practising orthopaedic and now works in a government hospital in Severodonetsk which was shut after the war began. He said he also does private practice.
He said he spent most of his earnings on his pets - he also has three dogs - and tries to raise additional funds through his YouTube channel where he posts videos of his two big cats for some 85,000 subscribers.
"I am the only Indian out here, and at night I am alone in the neighbourhood. Most of my neighbours have moved to nearby villages. I am going to hold out," he told BBC.