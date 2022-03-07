For more than a week, an Indian doctor Girikumar Patil, who bought the two cats from the Kyiv zoo about 20 months ago, says he will not leave home without his pets, according to a BBC report. Patil, who has lived for over six years in the small town of Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, said that he has been stepping out of the basement only to buy food for his cats - the male jaguar is 20 months old and the female panther is a six-month-old cub - after the curfew ends early in the morning. The jaguar is a rare hybrid between a male leopard and a female jaguar, he told BBC.