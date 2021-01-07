OPEN APP
India's air traffic in 2020 might plunge heavily. (PTI)
Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 10:30 PM IST PTI

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres

New Delhi: Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.

"In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6% year-on-year in November vs. 55.6% fall in October. A further improvement is expected in the near-term as more schools and businesses reopen," said a report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Currently, Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

