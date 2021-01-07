Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA

Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA1 min read . 10:30 PM IST
The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres
New Delhi: Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.
New Delhi: Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.
"In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6% year-on-year in November vs. 55.6% fall in October. A further improvement is expected in the near-term as more schools and businesses reopen," said a report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
"In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6% year-on-year in November vs. 55.6% fall in October. A further improvement is expected in the near-term as more schools and businesses reopen," said a report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.
Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Currently, Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.