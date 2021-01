Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6% lower in November: IATA

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres

New Delhi: Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Currently, Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

