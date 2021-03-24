India’s e-commerce regulations may be biased towards local companies, thus failing to provide a level playing field to foreign platforms, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

In its latest world development report, titled Stronger Data Systems Needed to Fight Poverty, the global financial institution said for data-driven businesses, the key to compete in an offshore market lies in the regulatory framework of the local government.

“New e-commerce rules in India that prohibit foreign firms from selling their own products on their platforms are intended to protect domestic retailers against risks of exclusion (reflecting the line of regulatory reasoning on preventing self-preferencing). However, the fact that these regulations target only foreign firms and are not predicated on the firm holding a dominant position may mean that such regulations could be creating an unlevel playing field beyond what is needed to prevent adverse outcomes," the World Bank said.

India’s industry department had prohibited foreign e-commerce companies from ownership or control over the inventory of seller partners on their platforms, as part of Press Note 2, 2018. The Centre had also rolled out stricter guidelines governing foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce firms, barring exclusive tie-ups with e-commerce companies following the marketplace model and vendors using the platforms. In a marketplace model, e-commerce firms are not allowed to directly or indirectly influence the selling price of goods or services and are required to offer a level playing field to all vendors.

Moroccan and Tunisian state-owned enterprises are not subject to the same data protection obligations that are binding for the private sector, the World Bank said, giving further examples of countries where new regulations are being imposed to protect traditional or incumbent players.

“Abuse of dominance cases are more prevalent in middle-income countries, while cases of anticompetitive agreements are more common in high-income countries. In e-commerce and tourism sectors, cases of vertical restraints (agreements between firms at different levels of the value chain that constrain competition) predominate, potentially reflecting the reliance on small businesses to provide products and capacity in these sectors. In online search and advertising and software and operating systems, cases of abuse of dominance are more common, likely because of their reliance on self-preferencing algorithms," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via