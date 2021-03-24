Indian e-com rules may be biased: World Bank

“Abuse of dominance cases are more prevalent in middle-income countries, while cases of anticompetitive agreements are more common in high-income countries. In e-commerce and tourism sectors, cases of vertical restraints (agreements between firms at different levels of the value chain that constrain competition) predominate, potentially reflecting the reliance on small businesses to provide products and capacity in these sectors. In online search and advertising and software and operating systems, cases of abuse of dominance are more common, likely because of their reliance on self-preferencing algorithms," it said.