India to be one of world’s top 3 economies in my 3rd term: PM

India to be one of world’s top 3 economies in my 3rd term: PM1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:58 PM IST
PM Modi said that today India is witnessing a revolution of rebuilding as in the last nine years, ₹34 trillion were spent on the creation of infrastructure.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Indian economy will be among the top three economies in the world during his third term. The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.
