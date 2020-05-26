India may not return to pre-pandemic GDP growth levels in next 3 fiscals: Crisil

Crisil said during the first quarter the economy is likely to contract 25%. “The first quarter of this fiscal will be the worst affected. June is unlikely to see major relaxations as the Covid-19 affliction curve is yet to flatten in India. Not only will the first quarter be a washout for the non-agricultural economy, services such as education, and travel and tourism among others, could continue to see a big hit in the quarters to come. Jobs and incomes will see extended losses as these sectors are large employers," Crisil said.