Indian economy expected to witness slowing growth: FinMin2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 02:15 PM IST
Agencies worldwide have already projected a slowing of global economic growth, which is expected to witness headwinds with rising commodity prices, supply chain bottlenecks and faster than the projected withdrawal of monetary accommodation. India’s economy is also expected to witness slowing growth, though still higher than the other emerging market economies, said Finance Ministry on Monday.