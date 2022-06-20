Indian economy expected to witness slowing growth: FinMin

Recent 50 basis point repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking the repo rate to 4.9% and counteractive policy action by Government in form of excise duty cuts, rationalisation of custom duties, enhanced subsidy to targeted sections, trade policy changes and government’s continued committed to enhance capex are expected to restrain inflation while underpinning economic growth in the ongoing fiscal year, the Monthly Economic report for May 2022 said.