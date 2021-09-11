India's economy has recovered more strongly as compared to the impact Covid-19 pandemic had on it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"Covid-19 affected the economies of the entire world, including that of India. But our economy has recovered more strongly than it was halted by the pandemic," said Modi.

"When big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, we were carrying out reforms. When the global supply chains were disrupted, we introduced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme to turn new opportunities in favour of India," he added.

This scheme has been extended to the textile sector now, he said, adding that the cities like Surat can take maximum benefit of the scheme.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, India's economic growth surged to 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, despite a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21.

The PLI scheme announced for 10 key sectors, including textile and automobiles by the Centre, is aimed at helping the country's economy recover faster after the pandemic.

"We should look upon ourselves as global economic leader as in the 21st century, India does not have a scarcity of opportunities to make it big," Modi said.

The PM was virtually addressing a gathering after inaugurating Ahmedabad's Sardhardham Bhavan, a complex for providing training to job aspirants.

The Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

The construction of Sardardham has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

It houses separate hostels for 800 boys and an equal number of girls from the Patidar community, said TG Jhalavadia, chairman of the Civil Services Training Centre at the 13-storey complex, on Thursday.

