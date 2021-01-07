Indian economy likely to contract a record 7.7% in FY21: NSO

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in December quarter and 0.7% in March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning December quarter.