Home >News >India >Indian economy likely to contract a record 7.7% in FY21: NSO
Icra expects GDP growth in Q4 of FY 2017-18 at 7.4% on account of good rabi crop harvest and improved corporate earnings, up from 7.2% in the third quarter. Photo: HT

Indian economy likely to contract a record 7.7% in FY21: NSO

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21 with the services sector most hit by the coronavirus pandemic even as agriculture remains the only silver lining, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday.

The economy is set to contract for the first time since 1979-80 when GDP shrank 5.24%. The economy grew at 4.2% in FY20.

Also Read | Meet the faces behind the faceless farm protest at Delhi’s doorstep

While agriculture sector is projected to grow at 3.4% in FY21, manufacturing sector is estimated to contract 9.4% while electricity is likely to grow at 2.7%. Among services sectors, trade, hotel, transport is projected to contract 21.4% while financial services and public services estimated to contract 0.8% and 3.7% respectively.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The World Bank in its Global Economic Prospects released on Tuesday retained its earlier projection of 9.6% contraction of Indian economy in FY21 reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in December quarter and 0.7% in March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning December quarter.

