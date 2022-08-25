Indian economy likely to grow at 16% in first quarter of FY 22-23: Report

Indian economy is most likely to grow at 16 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2022-23 (YoY) from 4.1 per cent in the previous quarter, expects DBS Group Research, as the official GDP figures are expected to be issued on 31 August. Apart from this, the research agency also predicts India Gross Value Added (GVA) at 14.5 per cent.

