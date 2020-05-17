Goldman Sachs on Sunday said India's economy may contract by a whopping 45% in June quarter and that the FY21 projected dip of 5% in GDP would be deeper compared to all “recessions" India has ever experienced.

Earlier the investment bank had estimated India’s growth to shrink 20% in June quarter and 0.4% in FY21. It is now forecasting global growth to contract 3.6% in 2020 compared with -2.5% estimated earlier, with risks remaining on the downside.

“In India, the virus continues to spread, the nationwide lockdown continues till 17th May and the Prime Minister already announced it will be extended, with gradual relaxation of restrictions, while concerns among consumers and businesses continue. The deeper trough in our Q2 (June quarter) forecasts reflects the extremely poor economic data we have received so far for March and April, and the continued lockdown measures, which are among the most stringent across the world," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The centre on Sunday extended the lockdown till 31 May with more power to the states to ease restrictions.

Goldman Sachs expects a strong sequential mechanical rebound in September quarter by 20%. However, beyond that, it expects only a gradual recovery of 14% and 6.5% in December and March quarter respectively, as “the targeted policy support continues to be tepid compared to other emerging economies, and far less than most advanced economies."

The investment bank said its equity analysts’ discussions with companies suggest that restarting during the extended lockdown period has continued to pose challenges, especially in red zones which comprise approximately 45% of GDP, even if the rules allowed them to do so. “Supply chains are improving, but are still operating at low levels, along with missing logistics, and weak end-demand," it added.

Goldman Sachs said though it has factored in extention of nationwide lockdown after 17 May, and continued social distancing measures to reduce new infections over the next 4-6 weeks, it now does not believe the latter half of the fiscal year will see any more rapid sequential growth than we thought previously. “While macroeconomic policies have clearly eased, and we expect them to ease further, we believe that policy support, in particular discretionary fiscal policy support which can minimize second-round effects of the pandemic, and make any economy quickly rebound in times of an unprecedented shock, has been tepid so far," it said.

According to its calculations, in aggregate, the discretionary component of fiscal support across the six phases of announcements by the Finance Ministry, including ₹1.7 trillion package announced in March and five rounds of announcements from 13-17 May, stands at 1.3% of GDP or ₹2.7 trillion, much smaller than the aggregate figure of 10% of GDP economic package announced by the Prime Minister.

The investment bank said though on the face of it, it may seem India cannot perhaps have a fiscal response of 10-15% of GDP like in many advanced economies due to lack of fiscal space, it supports the idea of a strong demand stimulus. “Amidst a globally and domestically unprecedented shock, our view has been that a larger, carefully calibrated, and properly executed discretionary fiscal response is clearly warranted," it added.

