Indian economy may see its worst contraction in FY21 at 10.5%: Fitch

India Ratings, the India arm of Fitch, however, is more pessimistic about the Indian economy. In a report released on Tuesday, India Ratings revised downward its FY21 GDP estimate for India to a decline of 11.8% from a contraction of 5.3% estimated earlier. The latest estimates by Fitch and India Ratings are among the worst predictions for the Indian economy for the current financial year, which may make it the deepest contraction so far in India’s history. The previous lowest was a GDP contraction of 5.2% in FY80.