India’s economy could contract by as much as 7.3% in FY21 if a second wave of coronavirus sweeps the country, requiring reinforcement of containment and social distancing measures, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

The world economy is likely to contract by 6% or 7.6% in 2020, depending on whether it experiences a single-hit or a double-hit scenario, respectively, the OECD said in its latest Economic Outlook.

“In the double-hit scenario, a renewed outbreak will require a new shutdown in the autumn. New restrictions on internal migration and disruptions in supply chains would have severe consequences on activity and income while external demand would falter again. In this case, GDP is projected to fall by 7.3% (in India) in FY 2020-21, compared to 3.7% in the single-hit scenario," it said.

In case of a double-hit scenario, the poor, informal workers and small enterprises will suffer disproportionately, while weak bank and corporate portfolio positions will keep the investment rate low, weighing on growth prospects, OECD said. “Inflation remains under control given economic slack and low oil prices. Public deficit will spike, reflecting faltering tax receipts and needed spending to support people, banks and small enterprises," it said.

In India, protecting human lives is the immediate priority and requires additional healthcare resources, OECD said. “Getting activity back and avoiding a durable effect from the crisis on income and jobs require promoting access to credit. An inclusive growth strategy should include prioritizing social investment and income support for the poor, which can be financed by reducing energy and fertilizer subsidies and tax expenditures that most benefit the rich, and modernizing labour and business regulations to promote quality job creation and extend the social safety net," it said.

