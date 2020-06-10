Indian Economy may shrink by 7%: OECD

In India, protecting human lives is the immediate priority and requires additional healthcare resources, OECD said. “Getting activity back and avoiding a durable effect from the crisis on income and jobs require promoting access to credit. An inclusive growth strategy should include prioritizing social investment and income support for the poor, which can be financed by reducing energy and fertilizer subsidies and tax expenditures that most benefit the rich, and modernizing labour and business regulations to promote quality job creation and extend the social safety net," it said.