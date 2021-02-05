OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian economy moving in only one direction, upward: RBI Governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (REUTERS)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (REUTERS)

Indian economy moving in only one direction, upward: RBI Governor

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 11:13 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

'While the year 2020 tested our capabilities and endurance, 2021 is setting the stage for a new economic era in the course of our history,' RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is quite confident that FY22 will undo the damage inflicted by the coronavirus on our economy.

"We see the Indian economy moving in only one direction i.e. upward," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies

Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency use approval for its single-dose Covid vaccine

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Mumbai traffic police questioning two-wheeler riders.

Covid-19: India records 12,408 new cases, active cases at 1.54 lakh

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Closeup of a stock market broker

Bank shares in focus after RBI leaves repo rate unchanged

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
This picture taken on January 14 & released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows Kim Jong Un gesturing from the tribune during a military parade

Kim Jong Un’s family tree: What you need to know about North Korea’s dynasty

14 min read . 11:28 AM IST

He further added: "While the year 2020 tested our capabilities and endurance, 2021 is setting the stage for a new economic era in the course of our history."

RBI Governor Das said that the consumer confidence is reviving and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat. The movement of goods and people and domestic trading activities are growing at a robust pace.

In line with the Union Budget, RBI projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for FY22. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

The marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent while the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 per cent, the RBI Governor informed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout