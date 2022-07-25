Indian economy on track to touch USD 30 trillion in next 30 years: Piyush Goyal

Additionally, Piyush Goyal said that at a compounded annual growth rate of 8%, the goal of USD 30 trillion economy would be achieved sooner or later. The Commerce Minister said that women would play an important role in the growth of India and there is always space for them on the high table, while acknowledging Droupadi Murmu taking over as President of India on Monday, he said, “she has struggled a lot and her elevation as the head of the country is a matter of pride not only for tribals of the country but for everyone."

