Indian economy sees a mild recovery from April’s lows

With the virus spreading more rapidly in India than before, the economic outlook remains bleak for the coming months. The rising case count will keep mobility constrained across the country. Already some states have reimposed shutdowns in response to the surge in infections. This uncertainty suggests that consumption and investment will take longer to recover than anticipated. Meanwhile, the ongoing trade disruptions will make it difficult for exports to pick up. India’s economic momentum is already lagging most of its emerging market peers. (https://www.livemint.com/news/india/manufacturing-slump-pulls-india-down-in-em-league-tables-11592378862509.html). The only engine still firing in this economy is the government, and it needs to deploy heavier artillery if the economy is to roar back to life again.