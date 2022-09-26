Indian economy showing resilience and recovery, says CEA Nageswaran1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:30 PM IST
However, there are challenges because of which foreign investors are cautious, CEA Nageswaran said
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said the Indian economy was on the path to recovery but said that foreign investors may remain cautious because of geopolitical challenges.