Indian economy showing stronger than expected pickup in recovery: RBI chief Das

Indian economy has shown stronger than expected pickup in recovery, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, adding that there is a need to be watchful of demand sustainability after the end of festivities.

Speaking at the annual day event of Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI), Das said there are downside risks to growth across the world and also in India.

“After witnessing a sharp contraction in the economy by 23.9 per cent in Q1 and a multi-speed normalisation of activity in Q2, the Indian economy has exhibited stronger than expected pick-up in momentum of recovery," Das said.

Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year, and the RBI expects the economy to shrink by 9.5 per cent in FY21.

Even as growth outlook has improved, downside risks to growth continue due to recent surge in infections in parts of Europe and also in parts of India

We need to be watchful about the sustainability of demand after the festivals and a possible reassessment of market expectations surrounding the vaccine.

Regulatory reforms have moved the financial markets to the next trajectory amid the pandemic and affirmed RBI's commitment to ensure an orderly conduct in the markets.

India will continue to approach capital account convertibility as a process, rather than as an event within a broad macroeconomic framework.

