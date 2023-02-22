Indian economy to contribute 15% of global growth in 2023: IMF MD Georgieva
- For this year, the IMF expects India to retain a high growth rate, 6.8 per cent for the year that ends in March
IMF or the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said that the Indian economy will alone contribute 15 per cent of the global growth this year, as the country continues to remain a relative "bright spot" in the world economy.
