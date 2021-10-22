Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said urged industrialists not to be sceptical about the government's intention because it has already taken a lot of hard decisions like the roll back of the retrospective tax
Indian economy is expected to grow 10.5 per cent or more in the current fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.
Speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), he also said that modernisation of the retail sector is very much on the cards.
"India Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for both manufacturing and services has shown a very smart uptick last month. This (Indian economy) will strengthen even further," he said.
"I expect Indian economy to grow 10.5 per cent or higher in FY 22," he noted.
The country's economy grew by a record 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, helped by a very weak base of last year and a sharp rebound in the manufacturing and services sectors in spite of the devastating second COVID wave.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the growth projection for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier while the IMF has projected a growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in the next year.
Kumar asserted that the unevenness in demand across various parts of the country is not because of a lack of consumer confidence, which has come up in a significant manner, but because of certain supply constraints.
He described these constraints as "chips, ships and global trips," which have constrained India's growth recovery.