Indian economy will bounce back: Mukesh Ambani at IMC 2020

"The Indian economy will not only bounce back but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. India can -- and India will -- prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy. It will be a more equal India... ... with increased incomes, increased employment, and improved quality of life for 1 billion Indians at the middle and bottom of the Economic Pyramid. India has the historic opportunity to become the world's preeminent digital society with ease of living for all," he said.