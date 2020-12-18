Indian economy will post slightly positive growth in Dec quarter: DEA secretary

New Delhi: Economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said he expects the Indian economy to be back on track soon with signs of sustained improvement and in FY22 the size of the economy may bounce back to cross the FY20 level by a slight margin.

Speaking at the Partnership Summit organized by industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry, Bajaj said he sees certain improvement in economic activity and hoping the Indian economy to post small positive growth in the December growth. “From May, when Covid had hit us, to December seems like a long journey. In May we didn't know where we were heading. The revenues were absolutely down. We didn't know how the virus will hit the country with population of 1.3 billion people. For third and fourth quarter, I would not like to quote anybody else but my own central bank. They have recently come out with the projection of slight positive growth both in the third and fourth quarter. I am sure from the parameters that we are monitoring that it should actually be positive," he said.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter. The Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in December quarter and 0.7% in March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction.

Bajaj said revenue collections of the government has substantially improved in recent months. “We will know the GST numbers soon. In the last two months, they have been more than ₹1 trillion which is encouraging. We are expecting that for the month of December we would have similar figures. Similarly, the advance taxes on 15 December has also been better than what we had anticipated and now the shortfall of total revenue that we have had actually lessened compared to 15 September when the second advance taxes had come," he added.

