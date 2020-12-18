Indian economy will post slightly positive growth in Dec quarter: DEA secretary

Speaking at the Partnership Summit organized by industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry, Bajaj said he sees certain improvement in economic activity and hoping the Indian economy to post small positive growth in the December growth. “From May, when Covid had hit us, to December seems like a long journey. In May we didn't know where we were heading. The revenues were absolutely down. We didn't know how the virus will hit the country with population of 1.3 billion people. For third and fourth quarter, I would not like to quote anybody else but my own central bank. They have recently come out with the projection of slight positive growth both in the third and fourth quarter. I am sure from the parameters that we are monitoring that it should actually be positive," he said.