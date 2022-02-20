The Indian Embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday asked its nationals, whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily amid high levels of tensions on borders.

“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," said the embassy in its new advisory.

“Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," it added.

The embassy also asked Indian students to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights.

“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," it said.

It had asked its citizens to leave Kyiv temporarily amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine earlier on 15 February too.

In an advisory, India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable it to reach them where required.

Meanwhile, the ministry of civil aviation has removed the restriction on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate the travel of Indians from the eastern European country.

"MoCA has removed the restriction on a number of flights and seats between India-Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights and Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines were informed to mount flights due to an increase in demand. MoCA facilitating in coordination with MEA," the ministry said in a statement.

Air India has announced that it will operate three flights between India-Ukraine next week on 22, 24 and 26 February.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

"#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," Air India said in a tweet.

This comes as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday accused Russia of "planning a full-scale attack on Ukraine" under a false pretext, according to media reports.

"No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added," Stoltenberg told German public broadcaster ARD, reported Sputnik news agency.

He further raised concerns about the civilians being evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk amid an increase in ceasefire violations in the southeast (Donbas).

The NATO chief also denied the accusations of NATO having broken its promise not to expand eastward, citing the alliance's founding treaty, according to the agency.

Earlier today, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) urged Swiss nationals to leave the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas region amid escalations in ceasefire violations.

The recent tensions are a result of Russia's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region signed a decree on general mobilization on Saturday, while the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that their Rostov Region has opened 15 border crossings for refugees from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

