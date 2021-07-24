{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday reiterated its 29th June security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence. The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

The embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday reiterated its 29th June security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence. The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

"Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs& Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the advisory said referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan.

"Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs& Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the advisory said referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved, but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed," it said.

"This will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved, but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}