Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian embassy in Afghanistan issues security advisory for Indian nationals. Check details

Indian embassy in Afghanistan issues security advisory for Indian nationals. Check details

Premium
Photo: Twitter
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Livemint

The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying, and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost caution

The embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday reiterated its 29th June security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence. The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

The embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday reiterated its 29th June security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence. The advisory asks Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" in certain provinces and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" in certain provinces and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs& Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the advisory said referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan.

"Special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports. As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs& Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the advisory said referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan.

"This will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved, but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed," it said.

"This will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved, but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed," it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!