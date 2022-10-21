Indian embassy in China asks students returning to re-join colleges to register

Indian embassy in China asks students returning to re-join colleges to register1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- As per details, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions.
With Beijing began issuing visas for Indian students stuck at home due to COVID travel ban as the started returning gradually to re-join their colleges in China, the Indian Embassy on 21 October asked them to register with the mission to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs.
As per details, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions.
The Chinese authorities have recently started issuing visas for students who obtain permits from their Chinese colleges and universities to return to take up their studies.
Though they find it hard to travel to China as both countries have yet to resume flight services. Reports say over 100 students returned travelling through third-country flight routes or through Hong Kong.
Now the Indian Embassy in its latest advisory urged the returning students to register with the mission.
“With concerted efforts, Indian medical students have started returning to mainland China to rejoin their respective universities. In order to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs Indian students in China are requested to fill in the registration form," the notice posted on Embassy’s website said.
They can register with the Indian Embassy or Indian Consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, it said. It also provided names of the officials and their contact details.
“All Indian students are encouraged to register so that the Embassy/consulates can reach out to them for any facilitation at the earliest," it said.
“Students who are yet to return to China may fill" the form after reaching China only," it added.
With PTI inputs.
