Indian Embassy in China warns citizens on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to ‘exercise due caution’ amid Nepal violence

Nepal violence: The Indian Embassy in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, in an official social media post on the platform X, issued a cautionary advisory for citizens who are in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, amid the third day of the violent protests in Nepal.

The Indian Embassy recommended that Indian citizens ‘exercise due caution’ after the prevailing protest situation in Nepal, which has impacted travel arrangements.

“In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, are advised to exercise due caution,” said the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

The notice focused on the planned travel arrangements for Indian citizens, which were organised by private tour operators via Nepal. The embassy also highlighted that people should take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being.

“Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being. They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing (X Handle: @EOlBeijing) and Embassy of India, Kathmandu (X Handle: @ IndialnNepal),” they said in their post.

Emergency helpline numbers for Indians In case any Indian citizens find themselves in distress or want to reach out to an emergency contact number, they can dial the below-mentioned contact details for access to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China, and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Indian Embassy in Beijing, China — 0086 185 1428 4905 (Calls only)

0086 135 2065 7602 (WhatsApp call also)

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal — +977 - 980 860 2881‬ (WhatsApp call also)

+977 - 981 032 6134‬ (WhatsApp call also)

Nepal violence The Nepal protests originally started after the ruling Nepal government decided to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and YouTube, among others, due to non-compliance with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

This prompted people to come out on the streets, and soon they started violently protesting against the alleged corruption in the country. So far at least 19 people have lost their lives due to the Nepal protests, and more than 500 people have been injured due to the fights at the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu city.

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, also resigned after violent protests against ‘corruption’ and a social media ban. However, this ban was lifted a day after it was imposed.

As the protests entered the third day, the protestors in Nepal started looking for government officials and politicians to capture and beat them. People have also set government buildings and politicians’ homes on fire amid the widespread criticism against Nepal's political elite and over alleged corruption in the nation.