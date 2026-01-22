India condemns trespassing, vandalism by 'anti-elements' at its embassy in Croatia

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that such actions ‘also speak of the character and motives of those behind them’, adding that law enforcement authorities across the world must take note of these.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated22 Jan 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal. (@MEAIndia)

India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of the Indian Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, and has sought action to hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible and illegal actions”.

Taking to social media platform X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote: "We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at Our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected.

Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb, and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions."

The ministry further said that such actions “also speak of the character and motives of those behind them”, adding that law enforcement authorities across the world must take note of these.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia condemns trespassing, vandalism by 'anti-elements' at its embassy in Croatia
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.