India condemns trespassing, vandalism by 'anti-elements' at its embassy in Croatia

India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of the Indian Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, and has sought action to hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible and illegal actions”.

Taking to social media platform X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote: "We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at Our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected.

Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb, and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions."

