Indian Embassy in Iran to end evacuation exercise, closes contact desk: ‘Govt keeping careful eye on situation’

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday night said that it is winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the Israel-Iran conflict. In a message on X, the Embassy said, “Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran.”

The Embassy also advised Indians planning to travel to Mashhad for evacuation from other parts of Iran to stay where they are and continue to monitor the news, as well as any updated advice issued by the ministry.

Govt ‘keeping a careful eye on situation’ In a series of posts on X, the Embassy of India in Tehran also informed Indian nationals that it has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation. “At the same time, Govt. of India is keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation, & will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran,” the Embassy said in one of its post.

“Those Indians who had already travelled to Mashhad in the last few days, and are staying in one of the hotels arranged by the Embassy, are requested to shift to Sadr hotel today itself, because the Embassy will be releasing the rooms in other hotels,” the Embassy said.

Informing Indian nationals that the Embassy will retain the rooms in Sadr hotel for two more nights (until the check out time on Jun 26), it also said that this will allow citizens time to assure themselves that the security situation in Iran is indeed returning to normal.

“If any Indian citizens need any advice or assistance, or have any other special needs, they may contact the Embassy through the telegram channel or on the helplines provided earlier. These communication channels will be open for the next few days,” the Embassy said in another post.

Israel-Iran ceasefire The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has "refrained" from further attacks on Iran.

This statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire" he announced earlier in the day.

In a series of posts on social media X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, “Pursuant to the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks. In the conversation, President Trump expressed his great appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of its objectives for the war, as well as his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

The Israeli PMO further stated that shortly before the ceasefire came into effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel, which claimed the lives of four citizens in Be'er Sheva.

It added that hours before a scheduled ceasefire, Israeli forces conducted a major strike in Tehran, eliminating hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.

The social media post reads, "The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel."

"Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00," the post added.