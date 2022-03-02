Indian Embassy in Poland issues 'urgent' advisory for Indians in Ukraine

The Embassy of India in Poland has issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine saying Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to the Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.

"Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the Embassy of India in Poland said in a statement.

Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania, the embassy added. The advisory further stated that Indian citizens may avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested.

"Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," the embassy said.

It further said that the transportation charges will be paid at the hotel by the Embassy, in case the Indian student does not have the funds for this.

After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indian nationals from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

In a bid to energize the evacuation efforts, the Government of India appointed four special envoys to oversee evacuation operations of stranded Indians in Ukraine's neighbouring countries -Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held several meetings so far to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

