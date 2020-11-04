Washington: The Indian Embassy at Washington DC will accept online applications for visa , Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), renunciation, passport and Global Entry Programme (GEP) services through a new service provider, VFS Global, with effect from November 4.

According to a press release, a service fee of USD 15.90 (inclusive of all taxes) per application will be charged in addition to applicable Government of India fees for these services.

Applicants were advised not to send any applications by post to VFS before making an online application on November 4 on the website of VFS, as per the release.

"It may also be noted that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, there will be no walk-in service at VFS Global until further notice. All applications shall only be dealt with by post," it added.

On October 10, the Embassy had announced that the service centre Cox and Kings Global Services (CKGS), which provided outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and GEP would be shutting down its operations on October 14.

In a public notice, the Embassy had said that it would provide direct limited services only in case of emergencies, following the shutdown of CKGS.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

