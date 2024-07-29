Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens in Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Monday advised the Indian nationals residing in or planning to travel to the West Asian country to "exercise caution" after Israel's warning to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group sparked fears of a war.

The Indian embassy also released an emergency phone number and an email ID for the Indian citizens in Lebanon and told them to remain in contact with the embassy in Beirut.

Also Read | Diplomatic efforts pick up to avert Israel, Hezbollah war

The Advisory Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Lebanon said, “In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number 96176860128.”

Advisory for Indian Nationals. pic.twitter.com/SuFyv23dhq — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) July 29, 2024

Why advisory was issued The Indian Embassy issued the advisory after Israel warned that Hezbollah would “pay the price” for a rocket attack on Golan Heights that killed 12 children, for which Tel Aviv blamed the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah “firmly” denied involvement in the strike, the deadliest attack on Israel or Israeli-controlled territory since October 7.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a heavy response during a visit to the town of Majdal Shams near the Syrian and Lebanese borders, where the rocket attack left children and teenagers dead on Saturday.

"Hezbollah is responsible for this and they will pay the price," Gallant said. In an earlier statement from his office, he added: “We will hit the enemy hard.”

Also Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hezbollah for Golan Heights attack

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory" and along the border overnight Sunday, the Israeli military said in a statement from the military on Sunday morning. But, it was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from those strikes.