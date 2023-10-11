Indian embassy issues helpline numbers for Indian nationals stranded in Israel

The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighborhood after neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As authorities in Gaza warned that rescue teams were unable to reach many areas and that electricity supplies would run out within hours, humanitarian groups pleaded for the creation of corridors that would allow them to deliver aid.

In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation & provide information & assistance. The contact details of the control room are 1800118797 (Toll free) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

+91-11 23012113 ; +91-11-23014104 ; +91-11-23017905 ; +919968291988 and situationroom@mea.gov.in. Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline : +972-35226748 ; +972-543278392; cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in : Ministry of External Affairs

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates In a post on X, it wrote, The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories.

24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tel +972-35226748

Tel +972-543278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv in a statement said, All Indian nationals living in Israel are advised to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel. Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises. It will also facilitate information availability about various events through our emailing network.

Also the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine, Rammallah issues emergency helpline for Indian diaspora.

In light of the prevailing security situation. Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916-418 WhatsApp:+970-592916418 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beitunia, Ramallah West Bank, Palestine

Representative Office of India Mahatma Gandhi Street. Tel: 00970-2-2903033/4/6 Fax: 00970-2-2903035 Email(s): rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in hoc ramallah@mea.gov.in

